Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $177.04

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.04 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 184.10 ($2.23). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.14), with a volume of 66,426 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.04. The company has a market cap of £192.97 million and a P/E ratio of 45.74.
Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)
