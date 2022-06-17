Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $177.04

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.04 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 184.10 ($2.23). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.14), with a volume of 66,426 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.04. The company has a market cap of £192.97 million and a P/E ratio of 45.74.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

