Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

FSNB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.79. 2,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

