Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Anaplan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $2,309,253.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $206,208.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,626 shares of company stock worth $4,437,432 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 113,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,743. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

