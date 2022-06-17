Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

ATO traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

