Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $88,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

