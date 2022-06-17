Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

