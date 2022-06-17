Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,487. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.