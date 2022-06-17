Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 160 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.81. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

