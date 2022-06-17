Front Row Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $293.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.29 and its 200 day moving average is $315.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.