Front Row Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,400,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

KEYS stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average of $163.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

