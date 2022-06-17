Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Short Interest Update

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FXTGY remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0062 dividend. This is a positive change from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

