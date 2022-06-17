Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FXTGY remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0062 dividend. This is a positive change from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

About Foxtons Group (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.