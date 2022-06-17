Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Fortune Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Minerals (FTMDF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.