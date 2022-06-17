Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Fortune Minerals stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Fortune Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.