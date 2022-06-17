FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Down 3.1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) were down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.38. Approximately 1,791,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,910,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 187,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 730,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 182,474 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

