FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day moving average is $220.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

