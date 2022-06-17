FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $230,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,829,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,845,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $332.18 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $329.65 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

