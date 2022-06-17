First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.33. 65,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 151,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04.

