First International Bank & Trust Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 108,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,359. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.