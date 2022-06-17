First International Bank & Trust Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $354,824,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 68,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,456. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

