First International Bank & Trust Takes $313,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,620. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.