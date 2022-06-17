First International Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 3,782 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,761,000 after buying an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,047,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after buying an additional 316,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,794,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

