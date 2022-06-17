First International Bank & Trust Makes New $955,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. 311,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,333,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

