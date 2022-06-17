First International Bank & Trust Invests $279,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 463,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

