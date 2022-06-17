First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Purchases Shares of 16,430 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $48.84 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

