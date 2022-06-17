First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Makes New $89,000 Investment in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSEAMERICAN RHE opened at $2.22 on Friday. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95.
Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.
