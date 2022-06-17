FIO Protocol Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.42 million and $2.88 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 796,331,154 coins and its circulating supply is 592,968,968 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.