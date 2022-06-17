FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 727,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.27 to $5.33 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Shares of FINV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. 39,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,147. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

About FinVolution Group (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects unserved individual borrowers with financial institutions and investors. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.