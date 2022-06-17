FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Down 26.9% in May

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 20,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 4,324,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.92. FIGS has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FIG Partners cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

