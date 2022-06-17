FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $46,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $227.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

