Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Down 28.2%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) shares dropped 28.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.
About Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)
