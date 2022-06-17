Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Shares Down 28.2%

Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) shares dropped 28.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

About Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals.

