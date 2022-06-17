FansTime (FTI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $318,094.00

FansTime (FTI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $159,416.48 and approximately $318,094.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

