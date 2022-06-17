Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,107 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

