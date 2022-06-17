Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $384.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

