Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 556,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,075.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Experian to a “hold” rating and set a $3,146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF remained flat at $$27.75 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

