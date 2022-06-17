Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of EVBN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07.
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.
