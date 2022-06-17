Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of EVBN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

