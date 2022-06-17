ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Up 2%

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.29. 3,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.
