Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Shares Up 1.6%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.72. 350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBKOF. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($46.88) to €42.00 ($43.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

