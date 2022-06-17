Ergo 24-Hour Volume Tops $665,297.00 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00009734 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $63.79 million and approximately $665,297.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,469.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.43 or 0.05297673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00232608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.03 or 0.00581477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00554760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00069883 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004185 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

