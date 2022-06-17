EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Up 31.5% in May

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 450,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 1,432,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

