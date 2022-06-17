Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,351,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 2,002,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 321.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMRAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Get Emera alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280. Emera has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.