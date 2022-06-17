Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.
Electrolux Company Profile (OTC:ELUXF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electrolux (ELUXF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.