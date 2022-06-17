Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Electrolux Company Profile (OTC:ELUXF)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

