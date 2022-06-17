EDUCare (EKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,689.00

EDUCare (EKT) traded up 190.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $151,936.25 and approximately $11,689.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00114710 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

