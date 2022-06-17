Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $153,507,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 85,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,004. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

