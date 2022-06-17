Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

