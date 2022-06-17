DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,272.51.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $68.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

