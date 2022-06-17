DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.4 days.

DSV A/S stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $131.98 and a fifty-two week high of $271.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.81.

About DSV A/S (Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

