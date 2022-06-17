DRIFE (DRF) Achieves Market Cap of $751,660.79

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $751,660.79 and $29,154.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DRIFE

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 662,382,768 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

