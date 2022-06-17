Doman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,193 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,225,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.68. 291,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

