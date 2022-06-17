DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.02

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.02 and traded as low as $14.70. DLH shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 31,281 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $190.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). DLH had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DLH by 43.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

