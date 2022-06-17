Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Trading 1% Higher

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.47). 1,092,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.45).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The company has a market cap of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32.
Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (LON:DGOC)
