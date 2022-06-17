Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.53

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.53 and traded as high as $48.55. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 7,908,211 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 87,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,616 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

